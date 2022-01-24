The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Offseason Speculation

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field on Saturday night.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The latest betting odds suggest Aaron Rodgers will be playing in the AFC next season.

Rodgers definitely didn’t sound committed to the Packers following their 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

“I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision – obviously before free agency,” said Rodgers, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

If Rodgers has played his final down in the green and gold, where will he be playing later this year? The betting odds suggest the Broncos, Steelers and Dolphins are the favorites.

It’s hard to imagine Aaron Rodgers wants to go to the AFC. The conference is absolutely loaded right now. But it’s worth mentioning he’s still on contract with the Packers next season and they would probably only trade him to the AFC.

“Gimme the Eagles or Panthers, I don’t know why he would want any part of the AFC!,” one fan said.

“The Broncos should be all-in on Rodgers or Wilson,” another commented. “Nothing else matters for them without a QB like that in their division and conference, and their roster talent otherwise is ready to win now (and we know how quickly defensive talent/reliability can fade).”

“Somewhat surprised the Colts don’t make the cut here,” a fan said.

Has Aaron Rodgers played his last down for the Packers?

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.