NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Offseason Speculation

The latest betting odds suggest Aaron Rodgers will be playing in the AFC next season.

Rodgers definitely didn’t sound committed to the Packers following their 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

“I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision – obviously before free agency,” said Rodgers, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

If Rodgers has played his final down in the green and gold, where will he be playing later this year? The betting odds suggest the Broncos, Steelers and Dolphins are the favorites.

Where will Aaron Rodgers play next season if he leaves the Packers (via @betonline_ag)?: Broncos (+250)

Steelers (+350)

Dolphins (+450)

Eagles (+550)

Browns (+750)

Raiders (+900)

Jets (12/1)

Panthers (14/1)

Titans (14/1)

Saints (14/1)

Giants (16/1)

Seahawks (16/1)

Ravens (20/1) — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 24, 2022

It’s hard to imagine Aaron Rodgers wants to go to the AFC. The conference is absolutely loaded right now. But it’s worth mentioning he’s still on contract with the Packers next season and they would probably only trade him to the AFC.