NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Performance Sunday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Washington Football Team in the game at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers struggles with New York teams continued on Sunday as Green Bay fell to the Jets 27-10.

The reigning MVP was largely unremarkable in the loss, completing just 26-of-41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown.

The NFL world reacted to Rodgers' performance across social media.

"Never in my life would I think the New York Jets would beat Aaron Rodgers in Lambeau. And rather easily at that," tweeted Barstool's KFC. "Wild."

"Botched handoff between Aaron Rodgers and AJ Dillon leads to a turnover in a scoreless game and there are boos at Lambeau Field," Tom Pelissero reported.

"Daniel Jones outplaying Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers in consecutive weeks," shared Complex Sports.

"The Aaron Rodgers led #Packers offense is laughingly bad this season," remarked NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

"Aaron Rodgers had Aaron Jones wide open, but his pass sailed out of bounds. Jones had no chance to catch that. Rodgers has now missed 8 straight targets 20 yards down the field or more," said Ryan Wood.

"Aaron Rodgers next week."

Make it two straight loses for Rodgers and the Pack.