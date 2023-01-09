NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Postgame Decision

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers' 2022 campaign came to an end on Sunday night.

They needed to win to advance to the postseason but they ended up losing to the Detroit Lions, 20-16. The loss came after they won four in a row and got a lot of help from other teams to get into that position.

After the loss, Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams asked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a jersey swap, but the future Hall of Fame quarterback politely declined.

"I'm going to hold on to this one," Rodgers said.

This has led the football community to wonder if Rodgers could be thinking about retiring this offseason.

"Rodgers wasting literally zero time before subjecting Packers fans in their offseason to nonstop retirement speculation," another tweet read.

With this loss, the Seattle Seahawks clinched the seventh and last spot in the NFC playoffs.

Will Rodgers return for another year in the Frozen Tundra?