NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Practice Decision

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers stands with Jordan Love #10 during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on August 17, 2020 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is beat up right now, but that doesn't appear to be stopping him from starting Sunday's game against the division rival Bears.

That said, the Packers QB was ruled out of Wednesday's practice as he nurses his rib and thumb injuries, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.

"Aaron might still play but it will hurt a lot if Jordan Love goes out there and likely dices up our practice squad defense," a Bears YouTuber replied.

"Matt Eberflus said the Bears are preparing for Aaron Rodgers. Asked about Jordan Love, Eberflus reiterated: We're preparing for Rodgers," tweeted Sean Hammond.

"(And a season-long bruised ego)."

"Why doesn’t it make sense to Rodgers to sit this week and then get better during the Week 14 bye?" another asked. "Let’s give Love his first shot against the Bears."

"Hang up the cleats."

"It's time," a fan commented.

We'll see if he heals up in time for 1 PM Sunday.