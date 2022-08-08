NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Psychedelics News

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

On a recent podcast appearance, Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted to using Ayahuasca in recent offseasons, but reportedly won't face any punishment from the NFL.

The psychedelic brew contains DMT, which is effectively illegal in the U.S. for anything outside of research. But in the National Football League, not so much.

According to NBC's Pro Football Talk:

Both the league and the NFL Players Association have informed PFT that Ayahuasca counts as neither a prohibited compound under the substance-abuse policy nor a PED.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Monday.

"It isn’t prohibited, until a Black NFL Player tries it," one user commented.

"…and share where one procures this," replied Vanessa Castro. "Not asking for a friend."

Does the NFL have a ayahuasca problem?" asked Barstool's PFT Commenter.

"It's just wild that somehow ayahuasca isn't prohibited by the NFL," another said.

"Rare NFL W," tweeted another.

In years past, the NFL has come after players for revealing that they use recreational drugs (with no positive test).

Not the case for the back-to-back MVP.