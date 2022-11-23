NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Significant Injury

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Washington Football Team in the game at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

As it turns out, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a significant injury for the better part of two months.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rodgers confirmed that he has been dealing with a broken thumb since Week 5 - an injury that he suffered against the New York Giants in London.

There was speculation at the time that Rodgers had suffered some kind of injury, but the four-time MVP wouldn't acknowledge it. However, the team has gone just 1-5 since then with only one game where he's completed at least 70-percent of his passes versus two in the four games before.

Fans on Twitter are curious as to why Rodgers is divulging this now. Though for others, it's a confirmation of what they've believed for a while:

Aaron Rodgers is currently in the midst of one of the worst seasons of his Hall of Fame career. While he's started to show improvement over the past couple of weeks in games against the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans, he has yet to throw for 300 yards this season.

The Packers are 4-7 on the season and are getting closer and closer to being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

It's hard to tell at this point what Aaron Rodgers' angle or goal is for the rest of the season.

But it's his future that has more people concerned.