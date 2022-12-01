NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Surprising Admission

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hopes to finish his 2022 season on the field.

But with the struggles his team has faced this year, he's willing to consider the possibility that it could be time to let some younger players — like third-year quarterback Jordan Love — get some time in the rotation.

Rodgers is not ready to give up his spot just yet, but he's keeping an "open mind" on the situation.

"Look, I'd love to finish the season out, but I understand this is a business and there's a lot of us kind of older guys who play a decent amount, and they might want to see some younger guys play. Hopefully we don't have to have that conversation, but if that conversation comes up, I'll approach it with an open mind without any bitterness or resentment. Obviously, like I said, I want to win out, and then we don't have to have those conversations. But I understand if we don't that it's a possibility to have that conversation."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this response from Rodgers.

"Bitterness is human nature. Hopefully Aaron is able to be a better person than most," one fan wrote.

"Nah this has to be fake because Aaron Rodgers is the worst, shittiest human/teammate on the planet," another added.

"This isn't gonna look good for the Rodgers haters out there..." another said.

Rodgers is currently dealing with a ribcage injury he suffered in Week 12. Love, a former first-round pick, stepped in during the second half of that loss to Philadelphia and threw a touchdown pass.

After some encouraging test results for Rodgers earlier this week, he expects to take the field for a matchup against the Bears this coming weekend.

Rodgers and the Packers are 4-8 on the season. The team will need to string together a series of wins to stay within striking distance of the postseason conversation.