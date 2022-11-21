NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

As it becomes more and more likely that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are heading towards a divorce, a few analysts are starting to wonder which teams might be interested in bringing him on for a trade. One suggestion has been stirring a debate since Friday.

On Friday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd made the case for the Seattle Seahawks making a trade for Rodgers. He said that between their young talent, cap space and draft capital for a trade, it would work.

"Pete (Carroll) is 70. Geno Smith? Some rookie quarterback when half of them bust?" Cowherd said. "Best take I've ever had in the history of the show right there."

As confident as Cowherd was in his take, Seahawks fans have a rather different view of it. Tons of fans are making it clear in the comments and retweets that they want no part of Rodgers and would rather stick with Geno than trade for Rodgers:

It's an interesting suggestion and there are a few who would defend it. But with the way Geno Smith is simply playing better than Aaron Rodgers right now, it just wouldn't make sense for the Seahawks to change QBs right as they appear to be developing into a force to be reckoned with.

It would also be less expensive to re-sign Geno to a long-term deal than to even take Rodgers on for one or two years.

Maybe it's best to leave well enough alone for now.