NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Viral Quote Today

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 13: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on his touchdown reception during the Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers game on Sunday December 13, 2020 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers decided to be a bit petty towards Davante Adams on Wednesday.

Rodgers was asked by the media about having Allen Lazard back after he missed most of the offseason and he gave a legendary answer.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer," Rodgers said.

This is a shot at Adams after he spoke to the media and said that he was going from one Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers to another in Derek Carr. Adams was traded to the Raiders back in mid-March.

NFL fans knew right away that this was a dig at Adams.

Even though Rodgers is petty here, there's no doubt that he will miss Adams this season.

You don't just replace a 1,553-yard receiver overnight. He's going to have to rely on Lazard and a lot of younger receivers a lot more than he normally would.