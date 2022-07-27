NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Viral Quote Today
Aaron Rodgers decided to be a bit petty towards Davante Adams on Wednesday.
Rodgers was asked by the media about having Allen Lazard back after he missed most of the offseason and he gave a legendary answer.
“Yeah, I mean, it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer," Rodgers said.
This is a shot at Adams after he spoke to the media and said that he was going from one Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers to another in Derek Carr. Adams was traded to the Raiders back in mid-March.
NFL fans knew right away that this was a dig at Adams.
Even though Rodgers is petty here, there's no doubt that he will miss Adams this season.
You don't just replace a 1,553-yard receiver overnight. He's going to have to rely on Lazard and a lot of younger receivers a lot more than he normally would.