NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Viral Touchdown Celebration

Aaron Rodgers had perhaps the best touchdown celebration of the day against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback ran for a touchdown to seal the win over the NFC North division rival on Sunday afternoon. Shortly after the touchdown run, Rodgers had a blunt message for Bears fans.

“I still own you!” Rodgers proclaimed. “I still own you!”

After Aaron Rodgers runs in a 4-yard touchdown, he looks right up at the Bears fans and screams "I still own you!!!" — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2021

That was well played by Mr. Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers just screamed “I STILL OWN YOU!” at Bears fans after a TD pic.twitter.com/GjHZ8I0S7e — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 17, 2021

Packers fans were loving it, of course.

“Great camera work there…and an open mic that caught it all. Love it! Ha ha ha. Perfect angle to get #12’s ‘message’ and celebratory pose. #17, #33, and #12 all big on that drive! The Big 3 in the 4th!” one fan tweeted.

“MAKE THAT A GIF AND GIVE THAT MAN AN EXTENSION JORDAN LOVE GOTTA GO,” another fan added.

“You can tell this one was personal,” another fan added.

Of course, Bears fans didn’t love it…

Did Aaron Rodgers just say “I own you” to the crowd? That’s disgusting. How do we let kids watch this? Do something @nfl — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 17, 2021

The Packers will improve to 5-1 on the season with the win on Sunday afternoon, while the Bears will drop to 3-3 on the year.

If Rodgers does move on to a new team in 2022, he will certainly miss beating up on the Bears.