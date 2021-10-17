The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Viral Touchdown Celebration

Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a play in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 17, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers had perhaps the best touchdown celebration of the day against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback ran for a touchdown to seal the win over the NFC North division rival on Sunday afternoon. Shortly after the touchdown run, Rodgers had a blunt message for Bears fans.

“I still own you!” Rodgers proclaimed. “I still own you!”

That was well played by Mr. Rodgers.

Packers fans were loving it, of course.

“Great camera work there…and an open mic that caught it all. Love it! Ha ha ha. Perfect angle to get #12’s ‘message’ and celebratory pose. #17, #33, and #12 all big on that drive! The Big 3 in the 4th!” one fan tweeted.

“MAKE THAT A GIF AND GIVE THAT MAN AN EXTENSION JORDAN LOVE GOTTA GO,” another fan added.

“You can tell this one was personal,” another fan added.

Of course, Bears fans didn’t love it…

The Packers will improve to 5-1 on the season with the win on Sunday afternoon, while the Bears will drop to 3-3 on the year.

If Rodgers does move on to a new team in 2022, he will certainly miss beating up on the Bears.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.