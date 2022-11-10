NFL World Reacts To Accusation Against Daniel Snyder

LANDOVER, MD - FEBRUARY 2: Co-owner Dan Snyder gives remarks as the Washington Football Team announces their new team name the Commanders at a morning event at FedEx Field on February 2, 2022 in Landover, MD . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Washington D.C. Attorney General announced that his office has filed a civil complaint against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the Commanders organization, the NFL and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

In a press conference on Thursday, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced that all four entities are being sued for colluding to deceive District residents about an investigation into a toxic workplace culture within the Commanders organization.

"The evidence shows Mr. Snyder was not only aware of the toxic culture within in his organization, he encouraged it and participated in it. He dictated everything," Racine said.

Among the allegations were that Snyder, the NFL and Goodell personally worked together to deceive the public about the investigation by silencing witnesses, concealing evidence and many other methods.

NFL fans are ripping Snyder for a litany of reasons, the biggest of which is his attempt to use running back Brian Robinson as a shield from criticism in a statement yesterday. Some believe that this announcement will bring the team one step closer to being sold - possibly to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, while others are more curious about the actual findings from within the investigation itself.

Dan Snyder has seemingly been bracing for this suit for a while now. He's already hired a firm to test the waters of potential buyers of his team and had the organization released a litany of statements proclaiming his innocence while accusing the attorney general of attention-seeking.

But now it appears that the courts are going to be dragged into the mess that Snyder has allegedly made.