NFL World Reacts To Accusation Against John Elway

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is filing a class action lawsuit against the NFL that alleges “racism in hiring.” In the lawsuit, he specifically calls out the Giants, Dolphins and Broncos.

Flores’ accusations against the Denver organization stem from his interview for the team’s head coaching job in 2019. The 40-year-old coach, who is Black, says then-GM John Elway and President Joe Ellis showed up an hour late to the interview and looked “completely disheveled” after what he believed to be a night of “heavy drinking.”

Flores described this interview as a “sham” to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule. Now-fired head coach Vic Fangio was ultimately hired to the position.

“It was clear from the substance of the interview that Mr. Flores was interviewed only because of the Rooney Rule, and that the Broncos never had any intention to consider him as a legitimate candidate for the job,” the lawsuit reads.

Despite closing out the season with an 8-1 run and nearly earning a playoff berth, the Dolphins fired Flores at the end of the 2021 season. He was named as a possible candidate for multiple head coaching jobs in this year’s cycle, but has gained no real traction so far.

In addition to these troubling Broncos allegations, a text conversation with Bill Belichick used in the lawsuit indicates that the New York Giants had already made their decision to hire new head coach Brian Daboll before their interview with Flores.