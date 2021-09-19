NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter’s 49ers News

No NFL franchise has been hit harder by injuries over the past year-plus than the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers, who made the Super Bowl in the 2019 season, have been crushed by injuries ever since. San Francisco dealt with several crushing injuries in 2020 and the bad injury luck hasn’t stopped in 2021. Running back Raheem Mostert is already out for the year.

Sunday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter attributed some of the 49ers’ injury woes to The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.

“The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, which the 49ers have used in each of the past two seasons, has turned into the San Francisco’s own personal house of horrors,” he reports.

From the report:

When the Niners arrived at the White Sulphur Springs-based resort last season between two games at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets and New York Giants, they had Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas in wheelchairs due to torn ACLs, running back Raheem Mostert in a walking boot and tight end Jordan Reed limping with a sprained MCL. This year, Mostert and cornerback Jason Verrett are hobbled by season-ending knee injuries while linebacker Dre Greenlaw has a groin injury that is expected to sideline him about two months. Two straight years, two straight trips to the Greenbrier, and too many injuries to count. The Niners are coming off an injury-plagued 2020 season in which they at one point had players worth more than $80 million in salary-cap space on injured reserve.

Not everyone is loving Schefter’s report, though.

“And none of the key injuries actually happened at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. But go ahead and create that impression,” Pro Football Talk tweeted.

And none of the key injuries actually happened at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. But go ahead and create that impression. https://t.co/9sPrXuXYfb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 19, 2021

“How can you say a place is a house of horrors when it has absolutely nothing to do with the injuries that are occurring?” another fan added.

Others, meanwhile, see the validity.

“Actually, the headline makes sense. It’s simply saying that the 49ers are dealing with significant injuries while staying at the resort. It’s not saying or implying that the resort is the cause of the injuries,” one fan added.

The 49ers are scheduled to take on the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.