NFL World Reacts To Agent's Blunt Marcus Mariota Comment

An anonymous NFL agent has a blunt opinion on the quarterback situation in Atlanta.

The unnamed agent believes Marcus Mariota quit on his team and abandoned rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder in the process.

"I thought Mariota quit on the Falcons and it was unfair to a rookie like Desmond Ridder, who was there for Mariota to that point in the season," the agent said, per The Athletic.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this situation.

"Guessing this is Ridder’s agent," one fan wrote.

"I doubt he quit on his team. Mariota doesn’t have that in his character. Sounds like Atlanta was in on the tank and he wasn’t," another said.

"Mariota did not quit on his team! He quit on Arthur Smith who screwed him for the second time," another added.

One week after he was benched in favor of Ridder, Mariota was placed on the season-ending injured reserve due to a chronic knee injury. He's set to undergo surgery to repair the issue.

During his time as a starter, Mariota led the Falcons to a 5-8 record. The team is 1-2 with Ridder at the helm.