NFL World Reacts To AJ Dillon Mascot Video

AJ Dillon truck-sticked a poor man in a mascot on Saturday night.

Dillon and the Kenosha Kingfish mascot were lying on their backs getting ready for a drill when the whistle blew. Once that happened, the mascot stood no chance as Dillon powered right through him.

You can see the mascot's head come flying off in the video here:

NFL fans had a lot of fun reacting to this viral video.

"AJ Dillon apparently doesn't need camp," Trey Wingo tweeted.

"AJ Dillon gonna need a bag his next contract to pay this dude’s medical bills," another fan tweeted.

If Dillon can do this to defenders during the season, the Packers are going to be in great hands.