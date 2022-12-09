NFL World Reacts To Al Michaels' Comment About Baker Mayfield

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: NBC Sportcaster Al Michaels is seen on the field before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Al Michaels had quite a night for Thursday Night Football yesterday with a number of his calls and commentary going viral. But one closing remark he made about Baker Mayfield is still making waves.

After Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a stunning comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the broadcast legend joked that Cleveland Browns fans probably want their former quarterback back right about now.

"Some Browns fans are saying right now 'come home, come home, come back,'" Michaels said.

But it appears that Michaels was way off the mark with that one. Browns fans and even fans of other teams have taken to Twitter to declare that under no circumstances do the Browns want to bring him back.

The Cleveland Browns had Baker Mayfield as their starter four the better part of four years. The former No. 1 overall pick famously led them to their second playoff appearance since the team returned in 1999, and followed that up with their first playoff victory since the mid-90s.

But the team has now washed their hands of Mayfield. They mortgaged their future to bring in Deshaun Watson and traded Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for pennies on the dollar afterwards.

It seems safe to say that the Browns don't want Mayfield and the feeling is probably mutual.

Which is more likely: Mayfield ever returning to the Browns, or Mayfield starting Week 1 for the Rams next year?