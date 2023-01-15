NFL World Reacts To Al Michaels' Performance Tonight

Fans were happy to see Al Michaels back in the NBC booth for Saturday night's game.

The legendary play-by-play announcer had been working Amazon's Thursday schedule for the entirety of the regular season, but was back on SNF stage for the Wild Card Round.

Here's how viewers reacted to his performance thus far:

"Al Michaels calling an NFL playoff game. All is right in the world," tweeted Rich Eisen.

"Hearing Al Michaels voice on an NBC broadcast really takes me back," said Boston Connor. "Feels right."

"Everyone listening to Al Michaels pronounce Ekeler," tweeted BetMGM.

"Al Michaels calling a game on NBC just sounds right."

"Tough night for Al Michaels," said NFL Fashion Advice.

"NFL football just sounds better with the dulcet tones of Al Michaels," a user commented.

"Great to hear Al Michaels again on network TV," said Dave Furst. "That is all."



Second that, Dave.