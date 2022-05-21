NFL World Reacts To 'Alarming' Patriots Rumor

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are reshuffling a lot of their coaching staff this offseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

However, Bill Belichick is keeping things quiet, especially when it comes to the official titles for coaches like Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

Patriots players are rumored to be "alarmed" about some of the changes and lack of clarity, though.

That doesn't sound good...

"I mean when Matt Patricia is apparently, at minimum, helping with the offense and he failed as a “defensive” HC I can only imagine that this is at least a little bit true," one fan tweeted.

"I really feel like when Bill retires we're gonna hear some wild stories about how he ran things," another fan added.

"They have Joe Judge as an offensive assistant I would be alarmed too," one fan added on Twitter.

The Patriots still have Bill Belichick, of course, but it's fair to be skeptical about the AFC East franchise moving forward.