NFL World Reacts To Alex Smith's Damning Comments

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Football Team looks on during their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Alex Smith knows a thing or two when it comes to the Washington Commanders.

After all, he was part of the team from 2018-20 before his leg injury cut his career short.

He made an appearance on ESPN's Daily Pod on Monday and absolutely roasted the organization.

“I’ve never seen a place where the distractions come from the other side of the building," Smith said.

He was also the latest player to crush FedEx Field, which is where the Commanders play.

"FedEx Field is probably the worst gameday experience in the country," Smith said.

It's safe to say that a good chunk of fans agree with Smith considering their reactions on social media.

The Commanders are currently in more hot water. They're set to potentially have new owners in the near future and are now being sued by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.

It's likely going to get worse before it gets better for this team.