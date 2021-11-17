NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Alvin Kamara News

Last Sunday, the Saints had to take on the Titans without All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara. Fortunately for Sean Payton, it doesn’t sound like he’ll have to go another week without his best offensive player.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football just reported that Kamara was participating during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice. That’s an excellent sign that Kamara’s health is trending in the right direction.

It was recently reported that Kamara is dealing with a mild knee sprain. He suffered the injury in Week 9 against the Falcons.

As you’d expect, Saints fans are glad that Kamara was spotted at Wednesday’s practice.

“Good news for Saints fans,” one fan tweeted. “He was missed massively at the weekend!”

"Good news for #Saints fans. He was missed massively at the weekend!"

Another Saints fan kept their reaction to the Kamara news very short, tweeting “Thank God.”

Of course, fantasy football owners are very pleased with the latest update on Kamara.

“Alvin Kamara news we all wanted,” a fantasy football fan tweeted.

"Alvin Kamara news we all wanted."

The Saints’ offense runs through Kamara since he’s such a versatile playmaker. In eight games this season, he has 530 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

As long as Kamara doesn’t suffer a setback in practice on Thursday or Friday, he should be on track to suit up against the Eagles this weekend. His status for Week 11 will be revealed on Friday.