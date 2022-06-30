NFL World Reacts To Amari Cooper, Browns Photos

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys decided to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

Rather than sign Cooper to a contract extension, the Cowboys are hoping they'll be better without him. Meanwhile, the Browns are hoping Cooper can fill the shoes voided by Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry.

Earlier this afternoon, the NFL on CBS gave a glimpse are Cooper in a Browns uniform for the first time. It didn't take fans long to start reacting to the pictures on social media.

After all of the news this offseason, fans forgot that Cooper was traded to the Browns in the first place.

"How did I miss Amari going to Cleveland?" one fan asked.

"Totally forgot he was traded to the Browns," another fan said.

"Low key forgot we had Cooper lol," a Browns fan said.

Cooper is still waiting to see who he'll be catching passes from this season: Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett.