NFL World Reacts To Amari Cooper's Madden Rating

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The newest addition of Madden drops next month and fans are already in an uproar about some of the player ratings.

Fans are especially upset over the fact that the game ranked Amari Cooper ahead of Ja'Marr Chase. Chase put up better numbers than Cooper did during the 2021-22 season but that didn't matter.

Cooper got a rating of 90 and is the 10th highest rated receiver in the game, while Chase didn't crack the top 10.

"Madden giving Amari Cooper a higher rating than Ja'Marr Chase will single-handedly destroy households across the country," one fan said.

Chase will have to prove Madden's developers wrong this season, despite being one of the best receivers in the league.

In fact, he already sees this as extra motivation.

We'll have to see how both receivers do when the season kicks off in September.