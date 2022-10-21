NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton's Performance Tonight

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 20: Quarterback Andy Dalton #14 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the 1st quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, Thursday Night Football games have left plenty to be desired among NFL fans.

Tonight's contest between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals promised to bring something different and it has delivered - in a very interesting way.

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton started the night off well, with a 53-yard touchdown pass. He followed that up with another touchdown pass to Taysom Hill to give the Saints a 14-6 lead.

Unfortunately, it's gone all downhill for Dalton since. He threw two pick-sixes to the Cardinals with just a few minutes left in the first half.

Fans flocked to social media with jokes at Dalton's expense.

"Big respect to Andy Dalton. He saw the last couple Thursday night games and he is giving us the points we all want and deserve now," one fan said.

"Andy Dalton is being too nice of a guy right now. Back to back Pick 6’s is more than generous," said another.

Dalton has thrown three interceptions so far tonight and there's still another two quarters left - at least - to play.