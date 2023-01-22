NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Announcement Tonight

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship next weekend?

Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday night.

Andy Reid spoke about Mahomes' injury after the game and, luckily, he doesn't sound very concerned about his $500-million quarterback.

Per Reid, Mahomes "tweaked" his ankle. He also revealed it's an injury the 27-year-old quarterback has dealt with before.

"Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes 'tweaked' his ankle and 'It's going to be sore. We'll see where he's at, he's had this before,'" Reid said, via James Palmer.

Big news from the Chiefs head coach. As long as there's no setbacks this week during practice, Mahomes should be good to go next weekend.

After all, a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line.

"Here for all injury updates being given in the style of Dr Seuss," one fan joked about the way Reid announced the Mahomes news.

"That was significant. He’s a walking miracle, but they ain’t beating Buffalo or Cincy limping around," a Twitter user wrote.

"If my Dr. Diagnosed me with a 'tweak' I’d fire him and find a doctor that is competent. No. I don’t believe Any Reid lol," a fan said.

Andy Reid doesn't sound concerned. That, coupled with the fact Mahomes returned during Saturday night's game, should inspire some confidence in his status for next week.

The Chiefs play the winner of Bengals-Bills.