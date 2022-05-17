NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Floyd Mayweather Video

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Free agent receiver Antonio Brown appears to officially be a part of The Money Team.

On Monday, the seven-time Pro Bowler was spotted on a 200-foot yacht in the middle of Dubai with "Pretty Boy" Floyd Mayweather. Who recently said he'd pay an NFL team $20 million if they sign the turbulent wide receiver.



AB can be spotted in a Venom-inspired mask with a Supreme handwarmer on his waist and his customary Bottega Veneta Puddle boots.

The NFL world reacted to the strange video to start the week.

"LMFAOOO WHAT," a Raiders fan laughed in all-caps.

"Them Ye boots ain’t good for mental health.." another user pointed out.

"Them boots stink, he where’s them everywhere."

"He ain’t take off them boots since he met Kanye," cried another user.

"Buddy has never been the same since that Burfict hit smh."

"Chicken plant boots on a yacht…"

Antonio Brown remains unsigned, but has said he wants to retire a Pittsburgh Steeler.