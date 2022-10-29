NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown #81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, Antonio Brown has been relishing in the divorce of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

In an interview this morning, Brown was confronted about his behavior. Unsurprisingly he didn't have a great answer for why he decided to post the content in the first place.

"What about me? when I'm on the news for.. I'm crazy," Brown said about himself.

Then, when asked directly if he feels like what he posted was wrong, Brown strongly denied it.

"It is what it is," he said.

"He literally can’t name one bad thing brady did to him," one fan said.

"how you take a shot at the one person that kept you in the league. that aint right," noticed another.

Another fan explained the situation: "Why is he doing it? He needs attention and he needs to sell his T-shirts. It’s not complicated. Brady is the most attention drawing person he can use for that and these podcasts continually give him that attention," the fan said.

What do you think of Brown's response?