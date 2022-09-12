NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Packers Suggestion

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after being defeated by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers' offense raised a lot of questions after their loss to the Minnesota Vikings yesterday. But one former NFL star had the bold suggestion that Antonio Brown might be the answer.

Taking to Twitter last night, former Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson suggested that Brown might be the cure for the Packers' issues. Antonio Brown seemed to agree, as he liked Johnson's tweet.

"My guy @AB84 can solve any Packer issues," Johnson wrote, adding a cheese emoji to symbolize the Packers.

Packers fans didn't seem to agree with Johnson's assessment while fans of Brown and other NFL teams immediately fell in love with the idea:

Antonio Brown has not played since his wildly controversial departure during last year's Bucs-Jets game last year. He took his pads off in the middle of the game and left the stadium before hitching a ride back to his hotel while the game was still ongoing. The Buccaneers cut him a few days later.

When healthy and with his head in the game though, he's one of the best receivers the NFL has ever seen.

Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro selection who has led the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns through his 12-year career.

The problem is, Brown is often neither healthy or fully with his head in the game. For a Packers team eyeing the Super Bowl this year, that could be a liability rather than an asset.

Would Antonio Brown be a good fit for the Packers?