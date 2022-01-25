NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Ravens Speculation

Antonio Brown might not have been lying when he said just a few days ago that several teams had already been in contact with him. One of those teams might be the Baltimore Ravens.
Brown said on a recent podcast episode that he’d like to play with Lamar Jackson. That led to Jackson’s response in which he appeared to be intrigued by the idea.
Then on Tuesday, AB posted an edited picture of himself in a Baltimore Ravens jersey.
Take a look.
Should the Ravens sign Antonio Brown for the 2022-23 season?
Some NFL fans are digging the idea.
“Oh please let this happen,” one fan said.
“Plot twist: AB joins the Ravens and is a good dude on and off the field and has a redemption arc,” another commented.
Others are confident it would result in disaster.
“If any NFL team signs this bozo they deserve the worst. It’s literally like shooting yourself in the foot,” a fan said.
The reality is Antonio Brown is and always will be a major risk. He’s talented, but will he commit to your team for an entire season? He didn’t with the Buccaneers.
There’s certainly smoke that Brown will end up playing for the Ravens next season.