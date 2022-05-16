NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown Retirement Speculation

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown took to Twitter on Monday and had an interesting announcement to his followers.

Brown tweeted out that he'd like to retire as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That's going to be hard for the Steelers to do considering how Brown burned a lot of bridges on his way out.

He publicly dissed former receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger numerous times before he was traded to the Raiders.

He was also involved in a lot of drama when he was with the team.

The NFL world doesn't think Brown will be able to get his wish.

Brown last played for the Steelers in 2018 before he was traded to the Raiders. He requested a trade out of Pittsburgh after there was so much drama between him and the team.

He then played for the Patriots for one game before spending two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He's currently a free agent and there hasn't been a lot of serious interest in him yet.