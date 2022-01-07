NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Blunt Message For Tom Brady

Antonio Brown is expressing his opinion on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization loud and clear.

During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast this afternoon, the former Bucs wide receiver aired his grievances with multiple powerful figures in the the organization — including superstar quarterback Tom Brady.

“Brady can’t do sh** by himself. But you guys are going to make it seem like he’s just this heroic guy. We’re all humans, bro. We’re all dependent on somebody else to do the job,” AB said.

Through a couple stints as teammates with the Patriots and Bucs, Brady has stuck his neck out on the line for Brown in the midst of multiple scandals. Throughout the week following Brown’s sideline outburst on Sunday, the veteran QB has been overwhelmingly supportive in his comments regarding his former teammate.

NFL fans from around the league took to Twitter to react to Brown’s inflammatory statements.

“Now he’s going after the one guy that had his back through all his bullshit? Lmao,” one fan wrote.

“This dude’s poor attorney worked so hard on that statement and almost convinced a portion of the media that AB was the victim only for AB to blow it all up within 48 hours,” another added.

Antonio Brown is now on the hunt for his next NFL team. Wherever he ends up, it seems he’s burned some bridges along the way.