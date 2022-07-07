NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown's Cryptic Message

Antonio Brown is the king of cryptic messages on social media.

On Thursday morning, the former All-Pro wide receiver shared yet another eyebrow-raising message on Twitter.

"Always Keep Going; the Storm eventually Ends!" he wrote.

Just like everything AB has to say, this message has resulted in a consistent flow of reactions from the NFL world.

Could this mean Brown is gunning for a return to the NFL?

"Trust the Process," one fan wrote.

"Hope you retire in Pittsburgh," another added.

Other fans pointed out the fact that this is a direct quote from a Kobe Bryant video that recently went viral on social media.

Brown remains unsigned in the NFL following his ugly exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization in 2021. In an interview earlier this year, the former superstar wide receiver said he doesn't expect to play in 2022 and hinted that his NFL career could be over for good.

"Obviously we live the game, but you can't play forever," he said. "I think I'm a great player that's done everything in the game."

What's next for Antonio Brown?