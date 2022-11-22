NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown's Disturbing Move

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown continued his bizarre crusade against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Brown has been relishing in Brady's recent divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen. On Monday night he took things up a notch and did something truly questionable.

Brown posted a photoshopped image of Gisele where she was naked. Brown posted the image of Tom Brady's ex-wife on his Snapchat, according to reports on Monday evening.

Fans think it's time for Brown to leave Brady and Gisele alone.

"Antonio Brown needs to leave Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen alone and mind his own business or people may start tweeting about his personal life," said one fan.

"This AB/Brady stuff is weird. Feel like we’re missing something because he’s too caught up with those two," said another fan.

Others think Gisele could sue Brown for his actions.

"Gisele needs to sue Antonio Brown and Antonio Brown has also committed a criminal offense," the fan said.

What do you think of Brown's latest attempt to get under Brady's skin?