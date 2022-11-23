NFL World Reacts To Assistant Coach Being Fired For Troubling Reason

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was recently fired for a disturbing reason.

The assistant coach groped a woman in Mexico City over the weekend before the Cardinals' Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN.

Mexican authorities were informed of the incident after it happened on Sunday night. Kugler was fired immediately and sent home on a flight Monday morning.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"WTF is wrong with these guys," one fan wrote.

"Bruh…not touching women is the easiest thing, why do y’all throw y’all life away for dumb nonsense," another added.

"Omg wtf!! This is gross and so glad he was fired!" another said.

Kugler is the second Cardinals offensive assistant to be fired for assaulting a woman in the past year. Former running backs coach James Saxon was fired in October for an assault in Indianapolis.

Kugler joined head coach Kliff Kingsbury's staff in 2019.