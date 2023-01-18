NFL World Reacts To Assistant Coach Interview Decision

The Jets and Commanders can cross Darrell Bevell off their wish list.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Bevell has informed the Jets and Commanders that he's declining interviews for their openings at offensive coordinator.

Bevell is currently the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins.

Pelissero said Bevell is a "well-respected" coach who should have other opportunities during this hiring cycle.

Dolphins fans are obviously thrilled that Bevell isn't heading to the Jets.

"The fact that Tua will have continuity all around for the first time in his NFL career is huge," a Dolphins fan tweeted. "Same HC/play caller, same OC, same QB Coach, Miami’s offensive will be even more explosive come 2023."

"This is a huge W," another fan wrote.

"Took one look at both of those teams and said no thanks," Lindsey Ok said.

"As mentioned after the #Jets moved on from LaFleur: Concerns with this vacancy are a real thing," Connor Hughes said.

Bevell, 53, has ample coaching experience in the NFL. Before joining the Dolphins this season, he was the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars.

Bevell was also the offensive coordinator for the Vikings, Seahawks and Lions.

Time will tell if Bevell receives a job offer that's enticing enough to make him leave Miami.