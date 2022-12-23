NFL World Reacts To Assistant Coach's Significant Suspension

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

An NFL assistant coach has been suspended.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for violating the league's gambling policy.

It doesn't sound like he's bet on NFL games, but that doesn't matter. The league prohibits coaches from gambling on any sport.

Austin will now be out of the NFL for at least a year, pending an appeal.

This is the second NFL suspension we have seen when it comes to gambling. Earlier this year, Calvin Ridley was suspended for a year for betting on NFL games, some of which included his own team (the Atlanta Falcons).

The NFL world is pretty stunned by this suspension, especially since Austin wasn't gambling on NFL games.

Austin was not on the sideline for Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a contest that the Jets lost by 16, 19-3.

He's been the Jets' wide receivers coach for the last two seasons.