NFL World Reacts To Awful Mac Jones Interception

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

During his rookie season, former Alabama star Mac Jones led the New England Patriots to the playoffs.

If he does so again this year, it looks like it would be a miracle. Over the course of preseason action, the Patriots offense has looked like one of the worst in the league.

That was on full display Saturday night. Jones' statline from Friday night wasn't terrible as he finished the night 9-of-13 passing for 71 yards.

However, the offense struggled to move the ball and Jones threw one of the worst interceptions football fans have seen in a long time.

Check it out.

"Mac Jones what you doing?" one fan asked.

"Mac Jones still threw this ball," said another fan showing the six Raiders defenders around the ball.

It's been an uneven preseason for Jones and the Patriots who appear to be missing longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Can they bounce back?