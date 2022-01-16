NFL World Reacts To Awful Penalty In Bucs vs. Eagles

It didn’t take very long for us to get a highly questionable penalty in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.

On the Buccaneers’ first drive of the game, the Eagles were called for a very questionable roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady.

Brady was hit just below the belt. The NFL is cracking down on low hits on the quarterback, though this one didn’t seem very low.

FOX’s Troy Aikman was immediately outraged by the penalty, talking about how it was a weak call. FOX’s officiating expert agreed, too.

Do you agree with the roughing the passer call? pic.twitter.com/0sjRtGMXsS — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 16, 2022

Aikman made it clear that he was not a fan.

Aikman exclaiming, "Come on!" on ridiculous late hit call involving Brady, sounded as if he was speaking for all quarterbacks past. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 16, 2022

NFL fans seem to agree.

“No… TB12 already getting calls … It’s going to be an uphill battle for Philly if TB12 gets more of these calls,” one fan tweeted.

“Already showing what this game is going to be like,” another fan added.

“It’s Tom Brady playing so they would call it. If it was any other qb, they wouldn’t,” one fan added on Twitter.

The Buccaneers and the Eagles are playing on FOX.