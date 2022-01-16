The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Awful Penalty In Bucs vs. Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

It didn’t take very long for us to get a highly questionable penalty in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.

On the Buccaneers’ first drive of the game, the Eagles were called for a very questionable roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady.

Brady was hit just below the belt. The NFL is cracking down on low hits on the quarterback, though this one didn’t seem very low.

FOX’s Troy Aikman was immediately outraged by the penalty, talking about how it was a weak call. FOX’s officiating expert agreed, too.

Aikman made it clear that he was not a fan.

NFL fans seem to agree.

“No… TB12 already getting calls … It’s going to be an uphill battle for Philly if TB12 gets more of these calls,” one fan tweeted.

“Already showing what this game is going to be like,” another fan added.

“It’s Tom Brady playing so they would call it. If it was any other qb, they wouldn’t,” one fan added on Twitter.

The Buccaneers and the Eagles are playing on FOX.

