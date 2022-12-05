NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield, 49ers Speculation

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Baker Mayfield era is reportedly coming to an end in Carolina.

Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are expected to let go of the former No. 1 pick after acquiring him via trade this past offseason.

And with the recent Jimmy Garoppolo news, the NFL world immediately started looking at the 49ers potentially bringing Baker to the Bay.

"The Panthers are expected to release Baker Mayfield ... Have the 49ers found their new QB?" asked FanDuel.

"Baker Mayfield to the 49ers," tweeted Robert Griffin III.

"49ers are low in the waiver claim order since they made last season's NFC Championship Game. Seems that another team would claim Baker Mayfield before SF's turn," Dave Lombardi pointed out.

"Christian McCaffrey seeing Baker Mayfield walk into the 49ers facility," commented BetMGM.

"I didn’t think I’d be discussing Brock Purdy and Baker Mayfield as QB for the 49ers in week 13 going into the season but… here we are," a Niners fan said.

In seven games this season, Mayfield has gone 1-5 as a starter with 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, six interceptions and a 58.7 completion percentage.