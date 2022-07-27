NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield, Browns Fan Video

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield didn't like that there was a Browns fan wearing his jersey on Wednesday.

While Mayfield was walking to practice for the Panthers, he noticed a Browns fan wearing his jersey and said "Get that jersey out of here."

That drew some laughs from some of the other fans in the area.

This also drew some laughter from NFL fans on social media.

Funny enough, Mayfield is going to see at least some Browns jerseys in week one when the Panthers face off against his former team in Charlotte.

Mayfield will have a chance to show the Browns that they made the wrong decision letting him go in favor of Deshaun Watson.

Watson was acquired by the Browns back in March and then gave him a fully guaranteed five-year $230 million contract extension.

Kickoff for that game will be at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 11.