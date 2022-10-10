NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield, Head Coach News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers is shown during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

With Matt Rhule's firing, that means yet another coach for former first overall pick Baker Mayfield.

As pointed out by ESPN's Jake Trotter, Baker will now be playing for his sixth different head coach in five NFL seasons.

Mayfield's career started out with Hue Jackson and Gregg Williams before a year under Freddie Kitchens, two with Kevin Stefanski, Matt Rhule and now interim HC Steve Wilks.

The NFL world reacted to the Baker/head coach news on Monday.

"Baker Mayfield is a coach killer," a user replied.

"Don’t give up on 6 yet," another tweeted at Baker Mayfield.

"

"Certainly no correlation at all," commented Marcus Phelps. "Guys like Odell and DJ just need to do better!"

"Man he has had it hard in the league."

"Cant be good when this is what you’re dealing with your whole career," an OU fan said.

"It's time for them to be honest about Baker."

Can't help but wonder about Baker Mayfield's future as well after Monday's decision.