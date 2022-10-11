NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Injury Decision News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield is expected to miss some time after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday, but it sounds like the Panthers QB will avoid an IR stint.

Per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero:

"Baker Mayfield received second opinions on his high ankle sprain that confirmed there’s no major damage and no surgery needed, per sources. He’s not going on IR as of now, leaving open the possibility he could be back within four games."

The NFL world reacted to the Baker injury news on Tuesday.

If Baker has shown anything since entering the league, it's a high pain tolerance. Expect him to try to push to be back sooner than later.