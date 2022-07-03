NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield 'New Team' Rumor

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Another day, another Baker Mayfield trade rumor. But this latest one is a little more interesting than some previous rumors.

On Sunday, NFL insider Michael Balko reported that the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks are still in discussions about a possible Mayfield trade. Per the report, a deal was close to being done, but then a "new team" entered the race.

That "new team" remains unknown several hours since publishing. But there are a number of teams that NFL fans think it might be.

Fans on Twitter are speculating that it might be the Detroit Lions or the Carolina Panthers. But most are saying that it's past time he got out of Cleveland regardless of who gets him:

It's hard to recall a more bizarre trade situation involving an established quarterback. Essentially, the Browns robbed themselves of any leverage in a trade by acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans before moving Baker Mayfield.

But at the same time, the Browns may have screwed themselves by acquiring Watson before finding out whether he'll even play in 2022 or not. Watson is on the verge of finding out his punishment for the series of assault allegations levied against him.

It's a situation where all sides will either be overjoyed or thoroughly miserable with no in-between.

The weeks to come will probably give us a final outcome.

What do you make of this newest Baker Mayfield rumor?