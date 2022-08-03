NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Post-Practice Video

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield and Robbie Anderson seem to be working out just fine.

Anderson made headlines earlier this year when he made a comment on Instagram that alluded to him not wanting Mayfield in Carolina. He was then asked about it and said that it was his way of defending Sam Darnold since he's taken a lot of heat from the fans.

Since then, it's been smooth sailing for the two players. Mayfield even hit Anderson on a deep route after practice on Wednesday.

Panthers fans are hoping to see more of this when the games start to count next month.

Anderson will look to notch his second 1,000-yard season in the last three years when the season starts on Sept. 11. He's coming off a down year in 2021 when he had only 519 yards and five touchdowns off 53 catches.

This quarterback-receiver duo has a chance to be really good, assuming Mayfield wins the starting job over Darnold.