NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield, Seahawks Rumors

Soon after Baker Mayfield requested a trade away from the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, two teams quickly emerged as the leading candidates to land the former No. 1 overall pick: the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers.

While a trade deal between either of these teams has yet to go down, the Seahawks still reportedly have a "high level of interest" in acquiring Mayfield ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

"I’m told the #Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing," NFL insider Josina Anderson reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I like this move. Baker’s proven himself, he’ll have amazing weapons in Seattle. Make this happen," one fan wrote.

"Sounds like Lock and Smith didn't impress much during offseason practices.. #BakerWatch," another suggested.

Trade talks between the Browns and Seahawks reportedly hit a snag earlier this offseason when the Cleveland organization refused to pay the majority of Mayfield's $18.8 million fifth-year option.

Recent reports indicate that the Browns have since changed their stance on that contract detail.

"Pete Carroll has said they fully believe in Lock and Smith, but you can’t pass up on Baker if the Browns can take a decent chuck of his salary," Seahawks insider Tyler Jones wrote.

As it stands right now, the Seahawks are approaching a quarterback battle between incumbent backup Geno Smith and former Denver Bronco Drew Lock, who was acquired in a trade for Russell Wilson earlier this offseason.

While Pete Carroll has consistently expressed confidence in his quarterback room, Mayfield would certainly provide an experienced option at the starting QB position.