NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Timeline News

After battling through a torn labrum injury on his non-throwing shoulder for much of the 2021-22 season, Baker Mayfield will call it quits heading into Week 18.

Set to undergo surgery sometime this week, the Browns QB will be unavailable for Sunday’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Cleveland insider Jake Trotter of ESPN, Mayfield’s recovery puts his return sometime just before preseason OTA’s in 2022.

Fans from around the NFL world reacted to this injury timeline news.

Several pointed out the fact that this OTA return could be for another team. Despite agreeing to a fifth-year option in 2022, the Browns have the ability to trade or release Mayfield without penalty.

Houston and Washington have both been suggested as potential landing spots.

“Great news @HoustonTexans,” one fan wrote.

“I’m sure Washington will love that,” another added.

Baker Mayfield has been playing through his shoulder injury since Week 2. In Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the former No. 1 overall pick was sacked nine times — furthering the beating he’s taken all season long.

“I’ve continued to lay it out on the line when I haven’t been healthy and tried to fight for our guys,” Mayfield said after the game. “Now it’s time for me to start looking at what’s in the best interest of me and my health.”