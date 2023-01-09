NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Announcement

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 8: Baker Mayfield #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a first down during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on December 8, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

After a solid five-game run since arriving in sunny Los Angeles, Baker Mayfield says he's ready to hit the free agent market and claim one of those open jobs.

"I know I'm good enough to be a starting quarterback. I have no doubt about that," the former No. 1 overall pick said following the Rams season-ending loss on Sunday.

The NFL world reacted to Baker's plans on social media.

"I think he's better than Minshew," a user said.

"Conveniently left out which league specifically?!?!" another user asked.

"Always believe in yourself even if no one else does," a Charlotte sports account replied.

"He's right."

"Lying >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>."

"Did he watch the game that he threw away yesterday," another tweeted.

Mayfield struggled in the LA's 2022 finale, completing just 13-of-26 passes for 147 yards and an interception in overtime.

On the year, he finishes with 2,163 yards, 10 touchdowns and 8 picks in 12 total games.