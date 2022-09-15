NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Message For Parents

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield's first regular season game with the Carolina Panthers ended in a disappointing loss to his former team, the Cleveland Browns. But he had an interesting message for his parents while addressing the loss.

Speaking to the media this week, Mayfield was asked about an issue he's had with balls being batted down at the line of scrimmage. Mayfield shrugged off the question and joked that if he were taller it wouldn't be an issue.

"Lay on an inverted table. Get taller. Thanks Mom and Dad," Mayfield said.

As funny as that remark was, NFL fans see it as another excuse Mayfield is using amid a bad performance. Many are pointing out that quarterbacks his size and smaller have made fewer mistakes and that batted balls at the line have been an issue for taller quarterbacks too:

Baker Mayfield completed 59.3-percent of his passes for 235 yards and one touchdown with one interception in a 26-24 loss to the Browns.

Mayfield had actually erased a 13-point deficit with 1:13 remaining in the game. But a 58-yard Cade York field goal as time expired ensured that Mayfield's revenge tour would be ended prematurely.

The Panthers play their first road game of the season in Week 2 against the New York Giants. After that, a three-game home stand awaits them before back-to-back games against the last two Super Bowl champions.

Mayfield is going to need more than good genes to give the Panthers confidence over the next few weeks.