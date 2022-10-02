NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday

It hasn't been the start to the Baker Mayfield era that Panthers fans (or Mayfield himself) envisioned when he landed himself in Carolina.

Baker once again struggled on Sunday, completing 22-of-36 passes for less than 200 yards, a touchdown and two picks; outgunned by former OU teammate and fellow Heisman winner/No. 1 pick Kyler Murray.

The NFL world reacted to Baker's poor performance on social media.

"Panthers fans started to boo after this play by Baker Mayfield," tweeted Bleacher Report.

"Odell Beckham’s dad helping DJ Moore and his dad make a video compilation of Baker Mayfield overthrowing him," another user said.

"DJ Moore: "I'M WIDE OPEN!" Baker Mayfield:" joked FanDuel.

"The Panthers going from Sam Darnold to Baker Mayfield."

"After seeing Baker Mayfield play QB, I understand why the Browns were willing to take the heat for signing Watson," a Panthers fan admitted.

"Panthers fans watching Baker Mayfield."

"Baker Mayfield with another multi-interception game," tweeted Complex Sports.

Sunday's loss drops the Panthers to 1-3 through four weeks.