NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Postgame Admission

It wasn’t pretty at the end, but the Cleveland Browns squeaked out a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Baker Mayfield and the Browns led the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens big for most of the game, but barely held on late.

Still, a win is a win.

Sunday night, Mayfield admitted that he wasn’t happy with how conservative the team got toward the end of the contest.

“We did enough to win the game, so check that box off, but got conservative,” Mayfield said, per cleveland.com. “I think we need to put that team away. We got ahead early, just need to capitalize when the defense is playing like that and holding them to points. We need to put it away. That’s what good teams do, so we need to improve on that. But we were better in the red zone today and on third down. That’s something that obviously, I’ve talked to you guys about. So we just need to play better in those situations to put the game away.”

#Browns Baker Mayfield: 'Got conservative; We need to put that team away' after surviving #Ravens rally https://t.co/jelwG5thYR — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 12, 2021

Bronws fans are in agreement.

“If the play calling is too conservative, QB can audible if needed,” one fan tweeted.

“Seems like Stefanski doesn’t trust Baker. Either that or he just continues to be a very poor second half coach,” another fan added.

“Ain’t that the truth. The continual 2nd half conservative offensive play calling, coupled with a prevent defense can be, and has been, costly. The players are doing fine, it’s the coaching that needs a wake up call. Let’s learn how to dominate for 60 minutes!” one fan added on Twitter.

A win is a win, though, and the Browns remain in the thick of the playoff hunt because of it.