NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Troubling Admission

Following this past weekend’s blowout loss to the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he’s “the most beat up he’s ever been” in his career.

Mayfield, who was already dealing with a nagging shoulder injury, suffered a knee contusion during Sunday’s game. After being helped off the field, the fourth-year QB never returned to the contest.

Though X-Rays after the game showed no structural damage, the injury caused a considerable amount of pain.

“Caught the nerve on the outside of my leg, made it go numb,” Mayfield said. “The outside of my knee is sore and tender but that numbness where you can’t feel your legs…pretty scary.”

Mayfield initially suffered a left shoulder injury in Week 2. He later re-aggravated that injury in Week 6, resulting in a torn labrum and a shoulder fracture that he’s been playing through for the past few weeks. He was also dealing with a foot injury heading into this past weekend’s matchup.

Mayfield did not participate in practice today. But despite all these ailments, he expects to play against the Detroit Lions this weekend.

The NFL took to Twitter to react to Mayfield’s slew of injury issues.

Baker Mayfield tells reporters this is "the most beat up" he's ever been in his career. He did not practice Wednesday but plans to play Sunday. 🎥 @Jake_Trotterpic.twitter.com/DszO157JvL — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 17, 2021

Baker Mayfield said he’s pretty sore but feeling better than he did after Sunday’s game, probably the most beat up he’s been in his playing career. — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) November 17, 2021

Baker Mayfield, who is walking a little gingerly, was asked about his knee, his foot and his shoulder, says this is the most beat up he’s been in his career. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 17, 2021

Baker Mayfield won't stop until the Browns' win-loss record is as beat up as he is. — Chris Mueller (@ChrisMuellerPGH) November 17, 2021

Baker Mayfield says this is the “most beat up I’ve ever been in my career.”#Browns That’s not him making an excuse by the way. — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) November 17, 2021

Says he’s definitely planning on playing Sunday. “Don’t know” on practice today but sounds like he won’t. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) November 17, 2021

The Browns, who were widely considered as title contenders heading into this season, are now 5-5 on the year.

Mayfield didn’t want to use his injuries as an excuse for his team’s failures.

“It’s been tough, but I don’t think anyone gives a damn,” he said. “So [there’s] no reason to get into that. Nobody cares. Nobody wants to feel bad for us. It is what it is, it’s alright.”

Mayfield and his Cleveland squad will look to get back on track with a win over the 0-8-1 Lions on Sunday.